SFIO Recruitment 2023: Check notification, eligibility, salary, application process, and more

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has recently announced vacancies for 91 posts across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. These vacancies include that of junior consultants, senior consultants and young professionals in the fields of law, financial analysis/forensic audit, banking, and general administration. Of these 91 vacancies, 62 are for senior consultant, 26 for young professionals and the rest three are for senior consultant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts from the official SFIO website—sfio.gov.in-- within 21 days of the publication of the notification.

SFIO Recruitment Vacancies

Field Senior Consultant Junior Consultant Young Professionals Tentative number of posts Tentative place of posting Law - 5 6 11 Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad Financial Analysis/Forensic Audit 3 27 20 50 Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad Banking - 27 - 27 Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad General Administration - 3 - 3 Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad

SFIO Recruitment Qualification

Young Professional (Law) —The candidate must be a law graduate with at least one year of experience

Junior Professional (Law) —The candidate should be an advocate with at least 3-8 years of experience

Young Professional (FA) —The candidate applying for this vacancy should be CA/ICWA/MBA in Finance with at least one year of work experience

Junior Professional (FA) — The candidate applying for this vacancy should be CA/ICWA/MBA in Finance with at least 3-8 years of work experience

Senior Professional (FA) -- The candidate applying for this vacancy should be CA/ICWA/MBA in Finance with at least 8-15 years of work experience

For the post of a junior consultant in the banking and general administration category, professionals having a PhD/Master’s Degree/MBA in the relevant field to the job opening. Candidates having experience working with other investigation agencies and/or regulatory bodies in the field of corporate law will be given preference for these openings.

SFIO Recruitment Salary

Young professionals hired for law and financial audit will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000. Junior consultants hired for the realms of law, forensic audit, and banking and administration will get a monthly salary between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,45,000 depending on educational qualification and experience. Senior consultants hired for financial audit will get a monthly salary of anywhere between Rs 1,45,000 to Rs 2,65,000 depending on educational qualification and experience.

How to apply for SFIO recruitment 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official SFIO site

Step 2: Select the option for which you want to apply such as ‘SFIO young professional recruitment 2023’ on the website’s homepage

Step 3: Provide the required details for application such as domicile, nationality, mailing address, state, district, pin code, telephone number and e-mail ID

Step 4: After providing your basic information, provide information about your educational qualification and other details

Step 5: Upload your signature and submit your application

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use

