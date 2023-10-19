Planning to buy affordable laptop? HP to sell certified refurbished laptops in India

Buying second-hand laptops from sources that you cannot trust is a challenge as you might end up buying a poor piece or a stolen one. To enable easy access to affordable laptops to Indians, US-headquartered HP will sell refurbished laptops in India. The program will be run though HP Certified partners, who will sell HP PCs to retail customers and businesses. This is for the first time HP is launching such an initiative, and the company plans to expand it to other regions in 2024.

Every HP-certified refurbished device will undergo a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements. After that, the devices will be tested extensively and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability. This collaborative effort, alongside certified refurbishment experts and the partner in India, will guarantee that every refurbished device meets stringent quality benchmarks, says HP.

According to HP, In India, the refurbishment program is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months, which is now being expanded to offer refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on transactional basis. The program's initial focus will be on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify its offerings, says the company.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market, says, “Recognising the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and start-ups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This program underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge”.

The refurbishment program stems from HP’s pilot initiatives such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally.

HP has set a target of achieving 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030 and the refurbished program stands as a testament to this goal. This program offers customers an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative through refurbished devices and making technology more attainable for a diverse audience across India.

Also Read: Google to manufacture Pixel 8 smartphone in India