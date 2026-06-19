These 6 skills will get you hired in AI today

A formal degree is no longer the strongest currency in India's AI job market. According to a new report by Indeed and Nasscom, 50% of employers now prioritise demonstrated AI capabilities over academic credentials, reflecting a growing shift towards skills-first hiring.

The shift is not just changing what employers value, but also how professionals acquire those skills.

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AI expertise is increasingly being developed outside traditional educational pathways. According to the report, 32% of professionals build AI capabilities on the job, while 24% rely on self-learning and 17% develop skills through peer learning rather than in traditional classroom settings. This suggests that practical exposure, experimentation and continuous learning are becoming key routes into AI careers.

As AI shifts from hype to hands-on application, hiring is turning more outcome-driven, with companies prioritising skills that can translate ideas into real-world execution.

Top Six Skills Shaping India’s AI Careers in 2026

1. Cloud & Infrastructure Integration

Cloud and infrastructure integration has emerged as the most in-demand AI capability, with 38% of employers prioritising it.

As organisations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, professionals who can modernise infrastructure, integrate AI systems and optimise cloud operations are becoming critical to business growth.

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2. Generative AI & Large Language Models

With 37% of employers citing GenAI capabilities as a top priority, demand continues to grow for professionals who can work with generative AI technologies and large language models.

As businesses move from pilot projects to practical deployment, the focus is shifting from basic prompt engineering to building real-world AI applications and use cases.

3. MLOps & Deployment

32% of employers prioritise Machine Learning Operations Specialisation (MLOps) and deployment capabilities, reflecting a broader industry shift from building AI models to operationalising them.

Companies are increasingly looking for talent that can deploy, monitor and scale AI systems reliably across business environments.

4. Data Analytics & Visualisation

Data analytics and visualisation remain foundational to AI-driven decision-making, with 32% of employers actively seeking these skills.

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The report highlights strong demand for professionals who can interpret data, generate insights and communicate findings effectively to support business outcomes.

5. AI Ethics & Governance

As AI adoption expands, responsible AI practices are becoming increasingly important.

The report finds that 29% of employers prioritise AI ethics and governance capabilities, reflecting growing focus on compliance, risk management, governance frameworks and responsible deployment of AI technologies.

6. Human-AI Collaboration Design

With 28% of employers identifying it as a priority skill, human-AI collaboration design is emerging as a critical capability.

The emphasis is shifting towards making AI systems more intuitive, accessible and effective across real-world applications, from customer experiences to enterprise workflows.

Skills are becoming new currency

The report suggests that the gap between learning and doing is narrowing rapidly. Professionals are gaining market-relevant AI capabilities earlier in their careers through hands-on experience, self-directed learning and peer networks rather than relying solely on formal education.

As AI hiring continues to mature, the competitive advantage increasingly lies with those who can demonstrate what they have built, deployed and delivered not just what they have studied.