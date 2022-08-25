These countries are offering big bucks in cloud tech; Here's the list

A recent survey by the cloud training firm, Revolent has revealed the country names that are offering high salaries in cloud tech. Of the 14 countries surveyed in the report, Switzerland topped the list of countries offering the highest cloud tech salaries, with an average salary of £107,228 ($133,326), across all roles.

USA and Australia both made it to the top three, offering, on average, some of the world’s highest cloud tech salaries. The US offers almost $120,000 to professionals in the industry while Australia pays a little above one hundred thousand per annum.

Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, and Japan are also among the highest-paying nations for tech cloud talent and each offer over $60,000 US as an average yearly salary, the survey mentioned.

Talking about the countries with the lowest average salary offering, Revolent stated that Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, and France pay the least to cloud tech professionals. "They offer less than fifty thousand US dollars."

Highest paying tech cloud positions

The survey identified that some of the highest-paying positions in the world are AWS, Salesforce, and Microsoft, including a Functional Consultant, Technical Consultant, Salesforce/nCino Solution Architect Mulesoft Achitect, Project Manager, Programme Manager, amongst others.

In Switzerland for example, Account Manager/Account Executive, IT Director/CIO, and Programme Managers are top earners in the country’s tech cloud industry, while roles like Solution Architect, Technical Architect, Project Manager, and Mulesoft Achitect tend to attract the most salary in Australia’s tech cloud market.

According to Revolent, US also pays industry professionals who occupy a position such as Technical Consultant, Salesforce/nCino Solution Architect, and Program Manager the highest salaries. "Even in the countries with some of the lowest salary offerings, the trend in the job positions with the highest rewards is similar," added Revolent.