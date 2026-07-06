Tier-II and tier-III cities take center stage as India's BFSI hiring shifts gears: Report

A quiet shift is reshaping India’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) landscape. Hiring activity in the first half of FY25 surged by more than 27% compared to the same period a year earlier. This acceleration is not a distant forecast; it marks the beginning of an aggressive recruitment phase that is moving away from traditional metros and deeper into India's smaller cities.

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According to a recent report by Adecco India, the BFSI sector is on track to add nearly 2.5 lakh permanent jobs by 2030, with annual hiring growth projected to climb from 8.7% in FY25–26 to 10% by the end of the decade.

The regional premium

The geography of financial recruitment is shifting rapidly. Nearly 48% of all new BFSI roles are now originating from tier-II and tier-III cities, challenging decades of metro-centric hiring. Indore, Coimbatore, Nagpur, and Guwahati have registered hiring increases of 15% to 18%, while Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar posted gains between 11% and 13%.

This geographic pivot has altered the profile of the ideal candidate. The report highlights that candidates possessing local-language skills and grassroots sales experience are considerably more likely to be shortlisted. Furthermore, these professionals are commanding a 10% to 15% salary premium, turning regional fluency into a highly valued financial asset.

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Shifting roles and upskilling

As the target market expands beyond major metropolitan areas, the types of roles in demand are evolving to match the shift toward market-linked investment products:

Banking: Firms are prioritising sales and relationship executives, digital product managers, and credit risk analysts.

Wealth Management & Insurance: Companies are actively recruiting financial planners, investment advisors, digital underwriters, and claims-automation specialists.

Mutual Funds & Wealth Firms: Driven by rising interest in investment products outside major cities, these segments are leading the broader surge with growth exceeding 9%.

Operational strategies are adapting alongside recruitment. The insurance sector, in particular, is executing a major upskilling push. A large majority of insurers are now prioritising internal training, a move that the report links to meaningfully better claims efficiency.

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The fintech engine

Underlying this massive hiring wave is the rapid expansion of India's fintech ecosystem. Data from IMARC Group valued India’s fintech market at $121.4 billion in 2024, with projections estimating it will reach $550.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

As this market scales, the boundaries between traditional financial roles and technology jobs are blurring. BFSI recruitment is increasingly dominated by fintech-style positions — roles that are digital-first, product-led, and heavily data-driven. The ongoing banking hiring boom is no longer a separate phenomenon; it is largely the fintech expansion operating under a traditional banking label.