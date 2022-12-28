scorecardresearch
What is America's EB-5 visa and can it help fired H1-B visa holders?

H1-B visa, better known as a work visa, is sponsored by an employer in the US. In case an immigrant’s employment is terminated, they need to find a new employer within 60 days to sponsor their H1-B visa or they risk getting deported from the country. 

Mass layoffs at tech companies have made Indian immigrants vulnerable to deportation in the US Mass layoffs at tech companies have made Indian immigrants vulnerable to deportation in the US

The mass layoffs across the Silicon Valley tech giants have put Indian techies at risk of deportation. Many reports claim that EB-5 visas could help these immigrants continue their stay in the US. But, how relevant and practical are EB-5 visas for Indians living in the US?

The H1-B problem

The recent layoffs have put Indian immigrants at the highest risk of deportation because a major chunk of Indians working in Silicon Valley had an H1-B visa. A report by the US Department of Homeland Security shows that 74.1 per cent of H-1B visas approved in the fiscal year 2021 were granted to Indians, as opposed to 74.9 per cent in 2020.

What is the EB-5 visa?

As per the US Immigration Act of 1990, the EB-5 visa provides eligible immigrants to become lawful permanent residents in the US by investing a significant amount of capital in a business that will employ at least 10 American workers. 

According to the EB‐5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, immigrants can qualify for an EB-5 visa by investing a minimum of $1,050,000 in the country. 

Furthermore, the investment required can be reduced to $800,000 if the investment is made in a qualifying infrastructure project or targeted employment area (TEA). The TEA refers to a rural area or area with a high unemployment rate.

How practical is the EB-5 visa for Indian immigrants?

Despite the relatively less complicated eligibility criteria for an EB-5 visa, Indian immigrants Business Today spoke to do not think EB-5 is a practical choice for them. 

Kreshna Pathak, an entrepreneur and a student at Harvard Business School, told Business Today, “$1.05 million investment is not practical for most Indian immigrants. They are themselves seeking jobs and a decent quality of life in the US. H-1B is called a work visa for a reason, it is suited for immigrants that want to work in the country. ”

Similar views were echoed by Priyanshi Somani, a graduate student in Massachusetts. “If I want to continue my stay in the US, it is obvious I would apply for an H-1B and not an EB-5. I don’t have a million dollars, but I can sure make that money if I get an opportunity in the US. ”

Published on: Dec 28, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
Posted by: aakanksha chaturvedi, Dec 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
