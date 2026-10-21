Want to join ISRO? 97 jobs are available across technical and non-technical roles, check posts, eligibility, deadline and how to apply

Applications can be submitted until November 9, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates can apply through the official ISRO website, the SDSC SHAR website or its recruitment portal.

Which posts are available?

The largest number of openings is for Technician ‘B’, with 43 vacancies. The recruitment drive also includes opportunities for candidates with different educational and professional backgrounds.

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Here is the post-wise vacancy breakup:

Post Vacancies Technical Assistant 14 Scientific Assistant 3 Library Assistant ‘A’ 3 Nurse ‘B’ 3 Technician ‘B’ 43 Draughtsman ‘B’ 1 Fireman ‘A’ 2 Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ 5 Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ 7 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 16 Total 97

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The recruitment is therefore not limited to engineering or science graduates. The vacancies also cover healthcare, transport, fire services, library work and general support roles.

How to apply for ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment

Candidates interested in applying will need to complete the application process online.

First, visit isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in. Go to the Careers section and look for the active link for the latest SDSC SHAR recruitment drive.

Candidates will then have to enter their personal and educational details, complete the required application formalities and pay the applicable application fee before submitting the form.

Once the application is submitted, candidates should save their registration number for future login and other recruitment-related requirements.

Check eligibility before applying

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The 97 posts have different eligibility requirements. Candidates should therefore check the detailed recruitment notification before filling out the form.

The notification contains information on educational qualifications, experience requirements and other eligibility conditions for individual posts.

Applicants should make sure they meet the requirements for the specific position they are applying for before submitting the application.

With the deadline set for November 9, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria should complete the application process well before the final date rather than waiting until the last day