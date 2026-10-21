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PI Industries shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley double downgrades stock

PI Industries shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley double downgrades stock

PI Industries could underperform chemical peers that are better positioned to benefit from improving sentiment in the agrochemical sector, Morgan Stanley said.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 1:29 PM IST
PI Industries shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley double downgrades stockPI Industries Ltd shares fell 4.78% to a session low of Rs 2,081.40, against the previous close of Rs 2,186.

PI Industries Ltd shares fell 5% in Wednesday's trade after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight, citing risks to earnings growth from El Niño-related challenges and competitive pressure on its legacy portfolio businesses.

Analyst Vivek Rajamani said PI Industries' earnings growth was increasingly dependent on new molecules, while its legacy portfolio faced intense competitive pressure. Morgan Stanley also flagged downside risks to consensus earnings estimates despite the stock's sharp underperformance and the possibility of some improvement in volumes later this year.

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PI Industries Ltd shares fell 4.78% to a session low of Rs 2,081.40, against the previous close of Rs 2,186. The stock opened at Rs 2,081.40 and touched a high of Rs 2,140.50 during the session. The stock was also down 34.46% year-to-date.

"With forward earnings growth likely to lag peers in the near term, we think PI will continue underperform chemical peers that are better-positioned to leverage improved agchem sentiment," Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage cut its price target on PI Industries to Rs 2,030 from Rs 3,883, reflecting its more cautious outlook on the company's earnings growth prospects. The revised target is below the stock's previous closing price of Rs 2,186.

Morgan Stanley said consensus estimates could still face downside risks, even as some volume respite was expected later in the year. It added that PI Industries could underperform chemical peers better positioned to benefit from an improvement in agrochemical sentiment.

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About PI Industries Ltd

PI Industries Ltd, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is an Indian agrochemicals and fine chemicals company. Its business spans agrochemicals and health sciences, including custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM), domestic crop protection solutions and research and development partnerships with global companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 1:29 PM IST
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