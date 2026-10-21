3.75 lakh records, 3,897 customers: SBI says address, mobile numbers, email ID leaked in data breach

The State Bank of India, in an update on its customer data breach on the dark web said records such as residential addresses, mobile numbers and email addresses were compromised on October 16. In a filing, it said it was informed of the breach by its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, and CERT-In.
“During the preliminary analysis of approximately 375,000 records available on the dark web, 3,897 customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) were identified. The exposed information reportedly included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files,” it said.