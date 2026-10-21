3.75 lakh records, 3,897 customers: SBI says address, mobile numbers, email ID leaked in data breach

MUST READ | SBI data breach? Hacker claims leak of 3.75 lakh records, over 2,700 documents

The lender said a detailed investigation was required to establish the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, determine the potential source and extent of the exposure as well as assess the associated risks to the customers and the bank.

“The bank promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. Additionally, an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency was engaged to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise,” it said.

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SBI said the data breach does not have any material impact on its core business operations or financial performance, which continue to operate normally without disruptions. “A detailed assessment is currently underway and appropriate remedial and preventive measures are being implemented as required,” it said, adding that it will monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures.

