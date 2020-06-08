Biz EOD: Only 20 lakh migrants got free food; Anand Mahindra's shares 'Sanjivani solutions'; RIL share hits 52-week high

Only 20.26 lakh migrant workers of the targeted 8 crore such labourers have received free food grains in May and June, according to data released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a 3-step plan for companies as India moves towards new normal with government's 'Unlock 1' guidelines. Reliance Industries share price hit a 52-week high after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate announced the sale of 1.16 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. COVID-19 crisis: Only 20 lakh out of 8 crore migrants got free food grains so far

Migrant workers who were not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or any other state-run PDS scheme are slated to receive free food grains under this scheme (AtmaNirbhar Bharat) for two months (May and June).

2. 'Staying at home not a solution, won't save economy,' says JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal

Coronavirus impact: Sajjan Jindal said that India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be

3. Adopt a start-up mindset': Anand Mahindra shares 'Sanjivani solutions' as economy unlocks

The 67-year-old also tweeted a 3-step plan: 'Adopt a start-up mindset. Which means: a) Become as lean an Organization as possible b) Nothing is sacred; all business models open for debate'.

4. RIL share price hits 52-week high on stake sale in JPL to ADIA

Share price of Reliance Industries gained 2.78% to hit a fresh yearly high of Rs 1,624 compared to the previous close of Rs 1580.60 on BSE.

5. India's external sector to be hit due to growth slowdown

The report said that India should be mindful of its external sector in FY21 as a prolonged period of growth slowdown may hit the external sector metrics, specifically the rupee.