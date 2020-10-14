Biz EOD: Govt's Big Sale to fill revenue gap; Tanishq sets a bad precedent; Wipro Q2 net profit dips

Facing a severe revenue shortfall, the Centre has put its asset monetisation plan on fast track with government listing a fresh set of potential projects for the private sector. Tanishq, the jewellery brand of Titan company, has been receiving much love and mostly hate on Twitter. IT major Wipro reported 3.40 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,465.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Govt's Big Billion Sale! Airports, fuel lines, assets to be sold to fill revenue gap

All ministries and departments have been asked to expedite asset monetisation exercise and meet the timelines set for each project.

2. AstraZeneca in legal fight with 12 drug makers over diabetic drug Dapagliflozin

In most cases, AstraZeneca gathered information about marketing approvals from the state departments by using the RTI (Right to Information Act) route.

3. 'Warning for other brands': Tanishq's removal of Hindu-Muslim ad sets a bad precedent

The trolling of Tanishq ad on social media is a concerted effort, almost like a salutary warning for brands or any one for that matter to not speak up for religious harmony, says social media and brand commentator Santosh Desai.

4. Wipro Q2 results: Net profit dips 3.4% to Rs 2,465 crore

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue declined marginally by 0.07 per cent YoY to Rs 15,114.50 crore as against Rs 15,125.60 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

5. Looking for your dream house? Here's a list of benefits on adding wife as co-owner

Women have option of repaying the home loans at ease within a tenure of up to 25 years without paying any extra charges levied on making part-payments or loan foreclosure.