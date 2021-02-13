Biz EOD: Highway construction sees record pace; I-T Dept pampers senior citizens

The country's highway construction seems to have progressed unhindered even in the face of a pandemic that brought the global economy to a grinding halt and is likely to chip off at least 8 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this fiscal. Income Tax Department offers certain special tax benefits to senior citizens.. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Air India lost 19 ground staff to COVID-19 during Vande Bharat Mission

The international travel restrictions imposed on March 25 made it challenging for the stranded Indians overseas to return to the country. In April, following their requests, the civil aviation ministry started the international repatriation flights under VBM.

2. 30 km a day! Highway construction races towards record high in FY21

The government is constructing highways at a pace of 30 km per day in the current fiscal against an average daily construction of 21.71 km in the previous financial year, despite the disruptions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Centre made Rs 100 crore by sharing vehicle data with private companies: Nitin Gadkari

Responding to another question whether the government would propose to demand the deletion of such data collated by private players, Gadkari answered that no such proposal was under consideration.

4. Income tax pampers senior citizens with extra benefits; here's the list

A senior citizen enjoys a higher exemption limit compared to non-senior citizens. While the exemption limit for the financial year 2020-21 available to a non-senior citizen is Rs 2.50 lakh, a senior citizen may avail an exemption up to Rs 3 lakh.

5. HDFC's market capitalisation crosses Rs 5 lakh crore mark for first time

HDFC share rose 1.81% to Rs 2,808 against previous close of Rs 2,758 on BSE. The share opened at Rs 2,754.