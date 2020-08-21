Biz EOD: RBI's key scenarios for Indian economy; why Harley Davidson failed in India; millennials' next big concern

What does the future hold for the Indian economy, which is most likely to contract in 2020-21? The six-member MPC of RBI deliberated over the likely economic scenarios in the first week of August to set the policy rates. The iconic American cruiser bike maker has sold less than 30,000 units in India in 10 years, which is half of what Royal Enfield sells in a month. This rising awareness about health protection among millennials in light of the coronavirus pandemic is perhaps an unprecedented positive outcome of COVID-19. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. MPC minutes: Recession or stagflation? RBI's key scenarios for Indian economy

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deliberated over the likely economic scenarios in the first week of August to set the policy rates.

2. AGR case: SC fears telco dues will be wiped out in IBC process

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concerns that nearly the entire Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues pending against the telcos facing insolvency proceedings will be wiped out in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings.

3. Five reasons why Harley Davidson failed in India

Already facing declining interest among young customers in markets around the world, the pandemic has only expedited the need for a restructuring. To stay afloat, Harley Davidson is planning to trim its product portfolio by a third and shrink its global footprint to 50-odd profitable markets.

4. Millennials' next big concern -- health insurance

A survey conducted by Max Bupa Health Insurance company found that millennials - people in the age group of 25 to 35 years - were increasingly curious to understand health coverage.

5. Air travel to get costlier with aviation security fee hike from September 1

Airlines collect the ASF from passengers when they book their tickets and then give it to the government. The ASF is used to fund the security arrangement at airports across the country.