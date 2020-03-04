Biz EOD: Telcos' fresh payout; Jaypee goes to NBCC; India's new Finance Secretary

Telecom operators have made the last lot of payments to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum liabilities. In a big relief to 20,000 homebuyers, NCLT allows NBCC to take over Jaypee Infrotech. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the designation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the next Finance Secretary of union government. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Spectrum dues: Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,042 crore; Airtel gives Rs 1,950 crore to DoT

Reliance Jio has made a payment of Rs 1,053 crore as deferred spectrum dues. Telcos have made this last lot of payments to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum liabilities.

2. NBCC gets NCLT nod to acquire Jaypee Infratech

This development will provide a huge relief to over 20,000 homebuyers across various housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida.

3. Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new Finance Secretary

Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is known for his work with the Aadhaar-issuing authority, Unique Identification Authority of India. He will succeed Rajiv Kumar as Finance Secretary.

4. SBI Cards IPO: Planning to apply? Check out who can buy

The price band for the SBI Cards IPO, which will close on March 5, has been fixed at Rs 750 to Rs 755 per share. SBI's credit card arm aims to garner Rs 10,355 crore by selling 13.71 crore shares of face value Rs 10 each.

5. Women's Day: Finance Ministry lists 6 schemes that have benefitted women

Ahead of the International Women's Day, the Finance Ministry said that it has launched various schemes in the past six years which have special provisions for the empowerment of women.