88academics raises $3 mn in round led by Mohandas Pai's Aarin Capital

New Delhi-based 88academics, an online education provider, has secured equity financing of about $3 million (Rs 22 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Aarin Capital.

The New Delhi-based startup which is part of Singapore-based 88tuition, will use the funds to develop India-specific content for the K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) segment. 88tuition's mission is to “empower every student to achieve full potential” and is expanding rapidly in Asia.

The financing round was led by Aarin Capital Partners, a proprietary venture fund, founded by Mohandas Pai and Ranjan Pai, with investment and exit records like BYJU’S, PharmEasy, HomeLane, Faircent, etc.

88tuition is one of Singapore’s fastest growing edtech companies and is focused on delivering learning outcomes using a proprietary pedagogy and technology platform.

Commenting on the deal, T V Mohandas Pai, Partner at Aarin Capital Partners said "We seek to partner technology-intensive businesses in life-sciences & healthcare, education and other potentially large India-centric or India-first companies. 88academics provides us with an opportunity to invest in a sector we know well and back a highly experienced management team with a differentiated product and a disruptive business model”.

Anil Ahuja, Founder and CEO of 88tuition, welcomed all the incoming investors and said that they are committed to building a top-quality enterprise and creating value for all stakeholders.

