90-hour workweek: 'Hustle culture is seductive...', CA who worked 14 hours a day shares her take

90-hour workweek: In the midst of ongoing debates regarding work culture in India, a Chartered Accountant has come forward to share her personal experience with hustle culture. Nitu Mohanka, who has transitioned from being a successful chartered accountant to a mindset coach, recently took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the negative impact of the hustle culture on personal life amidst the discussions surrounding the 90-hour workweek.

In her post, Mohanka highlighted how the allure of hustle culture often leads individuals to prioritize work over important milestones in their personal lives. She recalled a time when she herself fell into the trap of working long hours and sacrificing precious moments with her family. It was only when her young daughter drew a family picture without her in it, citing her absence due to work commitments, that Mohanka realized the toll that hustle culture was taking on her life.

“Hustle culture is seductive. But the promise of ‘grind now, enjoy later’ rarely delivers,” Mohanka wrote on social media platform Instagram. “10 years ago, I was that person. Wearing 14-hour workdays like a badge of honor. Responding to emails at 3 AM. Missing my daughter’s first steps because ‘the client meeting couldn’t wait.’ You know what finally stopped me? A drawing from my 5-year-old. A family picture where I wasn’t in it. When her teacher asked why, she said, ‘Mama is always at the office’.”

These reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and prioritizing personal well-being amidst the pressures of a demanding work culture.

Mohanka's post came on the backdrop of recent events following controversial comments made by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who proposed a 90-hour workweek. In a widely circulated video from an undisclosed internal meeting, Subrahmanyan expressed disappointment over the inability to have employees work on Sundays.

In her post, Mohanka emphasized that extended hours may not always be beneficial. She pointed out that efficiency decreases notably after exceeding 55 work hours per week, as prolonged hours can result in fatigue, reduced innovation, and strained interpersonal connections.

90 hours vs 70 hours

In a widely-shared video, Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has faced criticism for proposing that employees work 90 hours per week, which would include working on Sundays.

In response to a question regarding the absence of a Saturday off, Subrahmanyan expressed his preference for employees to work 90 hours per week, a notable increase from the 70-hour work-week suggested by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. He also referenced a Chinese contact who asserted that China could outperform the United States (US) due to Americans working just 50 hours a week.

During the discussion, Subrahmanyan expressed frustration over not being able to have staff work all seven days of the week, suggesting they should come in and start working instead of staying at home.

He mentioned his own willingness to work on Sundays and expressed a desire for employees to do the same, stating that it would make him happier.

Subrahmanyan’s remarks, reminiscent of Narayana Murthy’s previous controversial comments about a 70-hour workweek, have sparked discussions online regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance in India’s private sector.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”