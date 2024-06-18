90% of Indian professionals struggling to skill up because of work, family commitments: Report

A recent study conducted by LinkedIn found that while their employers (80%) are trying to ensure an ambience of learning and skill development within the company, 9 in 10 workers said that they are finding it hard to prioritise learning due to work and family commitments.

Top barriers marked by the respondents are family responsibilities or other personal commitments (34%), busy work schedules (29%) and feeling overwhelmed by the amount of learning resources available (26%).

The report further found professionals (81%) are increasingly leaning towards ‘Loud Learning’-- an act of being vocal and intentional about learning ambitions in the workplace. According to the respondents, this practice can help them dedicate time to improve their skills.

The top three ways suggested by the participating professionals include sharing their learning with teammates (40%), sharing their learning journey or accomplishments on LinkedIn (40%), and informing their team members of their learning time blocks (35%).

81% of the professionals surveyed, reported that seeing their peers engage in ‘loud learning’ will motivate them to do the same. Interestingly, 64% of professionals in India also say that they have a ‘Learning BFF’ -- a friend who supports and learns with them, makes the whole learning experience more fun and effective, while helping them stay accountable to their learning goals.

Some of the benefits of Loud Learning, as reported by the respondents, include providing opportunities for mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals (28%), opening doors to new career opportunities for advancement (27%), and facilitating knowledge and insights sharing amongst peers (26%).

Commenting on the study, Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor said, “According to LinkedIn data, skills needed for a job in India are expected to change by 64% by 2030, so it is vital for professionals to be super-focused on learning. ‘Loud Learning’ is a great hack that they can use to overcome the challenges faced when it comes to dedicating time to learning. By engaging in ‘Loud Learning’, you not only prioritise your own learning journey but also inspire and encourage others to dedicate time towards developing skills.”