Accenture CEO diagnosed with breast cancer, to undergo surgery next week

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and the treatment is likely to last 12-16 weeks, according to a Moneycontrol report. However, the CEO will continue to look after the day-to-day operations of the IT services and consulting firm during the treatment.

“I was very recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The good news is that the prognosis from my doctor is excellent; the cancer was caught early, and my condition is curable,” Sweet reportedly told Accenture employees in an internal email.

Scans have confirmed that there was no evidence of cancer elsewhere in the body, her letter added. After a surgery next week, Sweet's further treatment would involve radiation.

Accenture is one of the largest IT services employers with around 3 lakh staff in India.

"As stated in the memo Julie sent to our people, her prognosis is excellent, the cancer was caught early, and her condition is curable. She will work substantially as normal, and continue to lead the day-to-day operation of the company," Moneycontrol reported citing an Accenture spokesperson.

However, she will curtail travel during the period. Accenture’s Board has been briefed and is fully supportive of the developments.

“We have an incredible Global Management Committee, supported by our amazing teams around the world. I am confident that we will continue to do what we do best- deliver 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities,” Sweet's mail read further.

Sweet was appointed Accenture CEO in September 2019. Previously, she served as chief executive officer of Accenture's business in North America, the company's largest geographic market.

She also serves on the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees.

