ACKO launches DriveCam, Clinic and AirPass to expand insurance beyond claims

ACKO said the move comes amid concerns around customer experience in the insurance sector, with nearly half of India’s general insurance customers saying they are likely to switch providers, according to KPMG India’s 2025 CX Report.

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"Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life, the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO.

"We think that's a strange place to start a relationship. An insurer that only shows up when something goes wrong is irrelevant the rest of the time, and most of the time, nothing goes wrong. Our job is to show up for our customers and provide protection before something goes wrong, not just the moment something breaks," he added.

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ACKO DriveCam is a company-branded dashcam bundled with select car insurance policies. The device records footage from the moment the vehicle starts, giving customers their own record in cases involving disputed accidents, road-rage incidents or traffic challans.

The footage remains stored on the device and the customer's phone and is not uploaded to ACKO's servers unless the customer chooses to share it. The DriveCam rollout will initially cover private cars up to 10 years old across eight major Indian cities, in phases for new policies and renewals.

ACKO Clinic, meanwhile, is a members-only healthcare service that is set to open in Bengaluru. It will bring together doctors, health check-ups, diagnostics and a dedicated care team to help members identify health risks early and receive ongoing support.

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For travellers, ACKO AirPass is an annual subscription for domestic flyers. It provides a ₹1,500 cash payout when an eligible flight is delayed by more than 90 minutes and offers up to ₹3,000 in rebooking discounts for cancelled or missed flights.

Dua said ACKO's direct-to-consumer model allows it to reinvest savings from not paying commissions into customer-facing services.

"We don't outsource the moments that matter to the customer; we own them," he said.

The company said its repair and roadside assistance network currently services around 2,500 cars a month, twice its capacity a year ago.