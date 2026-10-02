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Carlsberg India IPO: SEBI approves confidential filing; beer maker moves closer to listing

Carlsberg India IPO: SEBI approves confidential filing; beer maker moves closer to listing

Carlsberg India gets SEBI approval for its confidential IPO filing, moving the beer maker closer to a proposed listing in India.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Carlsberg India IPO: SEBI approves confidential filing; beer maker moves closer to listingCarlsberg India began its commercial operations in India in June 2007 with the launch of Carlsberg Green, marking its entry into the premium beer segment.

Carlsberg India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its confidential pre-filing of documents for a proposed initial public offering (IPO). It had confidentially submitted its IPO papers to SEBI in July 2026 via confidential route, which allows while keep the documents private until they decide to make the filing public.

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The approval marks an important step in Carlsberg India’s proposed IPO process. Further details on the issue, including its size, timing and other terms, will be available once the relevant offer documents are made public, subject to applicable regulatory and corporate approvals.

Carlsberg also joins a growing number of multinational companies seeking to tap India’s buoyant equity markets and monetise investments in the country. The potential listing would add to an already busy year for India’s IPO market, with planned offerings from Jio Platforms and the recently listed National Stock Exchange of India testing investor appetite.

Carlsberg India began its commercial operations in India in June 2007 with the launch of Carlsberg Green, marking its entry into the premium beer segment. Over the years, it has established a presence in the Indian beer market with a portfolio that includes globally recognised brands such as Carlsberg and Tuborg, along with other offerings.

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The parent company has continued to report growth across key markets. In its earnings guidance for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Danish brewer reported volume growth of 2.8 per cent, while organic volume growth stood at 1.7 per cent for the period. Europe recorded volume growth of 0.1 per cent, while Central and Eastern Europe and India recorded growth of 6.2 per cent.

The performance underlined the continued contribution of the Central and Eastern Europe and India region to the brewer’s overall volume growth in the first half of 2026. With SEBI’s approval now in place, Carlsberg India has moved a step closer to its proposed IPO, with the next details expected once the offer documents are made public.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 12:15 PM IST
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