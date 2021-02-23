Adani Enterprises, EdgeConneX join forces to provide data centre solutions in India

Adani Enterprises and global data centre operator EdgeConneX have formed a 50:50 joint venture (JV), AdaniConneX, to provide data centre solutions in India.

"The JV will develop and operate data centres throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities," the companies said in a release.

Both the organisations are committed to investing significant capital into the JV over the next decade to build India's leading green data centre platform and address the rapidly growing need for high-quality and reliable IT infrastructure.

"In addition to full scale data centres, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity," the release said.

The pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centres will largely be powered by renewable energy. AdaniConneX will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.

"India currently has one of world's largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support cloud, content, network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power, real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations, he added.

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data centre solutions worldwide and has 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world.

"In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India. They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look forward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers' needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani," EdgeConneX CEO Randy Brouckman said.

