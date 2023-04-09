Adani Group brand custodian Aman Kumar Singh steps down from NDTV board

Aman Kumar Singh, Adani group's corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, has resigned from the board of NDTV Ltd due to other preoccupations.

"Aman Kumar Singh has tendered his resignation from the position of non-executive director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on April 1, 2023, due to his preoccupation with other engagements," New Delhi Television Ltd said in an exchange filing.

A former Indian Revenue Service Officer, Singh was a powerful bureaucrat in the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh and was the principal secretary to the chief minister.

He joined the Adani Group in November 2022 as the corporate brand custodian and corporate affairs head. After Adani took control of NDTV, Singh was one of the directors the Adani Group appointed to the board of the news broadcaster.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh registered an FIR against Singh and his wife Yasmeen Singh in an alleged disproportionate assets case in February 2020.

The High Court quashed the FIR, but the Supreme Court last month set aside the HC order, saying it was desirable that the High Courts do not quash corruption case FIRs at the investigation stage, even if it is suspected that the case has been registered by a new government against officers of the previous government.

After the Supreme Court order, Aman Singh appeared before the EOW on March 6. His plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by an additional district and sessions judge court in Raipur a week later.

Singh is the second nominee of the Adani group to have resigned from the NDTV board.

On March 9, Sunil Kumar resigned as an additional non-executive independent director of the company, NDTV stated in a filing.

Kumar, a 1979-batch IAS officer, was chief secretary of Chhattisgarh from 2012 to 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: India needs Single Window Clearance like Vietnam to become a global manufacturing hub: Jamshyd Godrej

Also Watch: Work-from-home scams: People lose up to Rs 1 crore to cyber crooks; all you need to know

Also Watch: IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Hardik Pandya-led GT to face Nitish Rana-led KKR, Aiden Markram-led SRH vs Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS; Players, Match timings, toss, RR vs DC Highlights