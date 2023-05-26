Adani Group commissions 130 MW wind power plant in Gujarat’s Kutchh

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L), that was formerly known as Adani Green Energy Five Limited and a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has commissioned a new wind power plant in Gujarat. The 130 MW wind power plant is located in Gujarat’s Kutchh.

The company said on Friday that the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.83/kWh.

With this Adani Green Energy’s operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,216 MW.

The company said that this is well in line for Adani Green Energy’s aim for its renewable portfolio to reach a capacity of 45 GW by 2030.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the group’s ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform that has aided the company in the operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio across the country.

Adani Green Energy is part of the Adani Group has has one of the largest global renewable portfolios of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction and projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Green Energy snapped their two-day losing run to trade slightly higher in early deals on Friday. The stock today was last seen up 0.12 per cent to trade at Rs 971.95 over its previous close of Rs 970.80.

