scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Adani Group commissions 130 MW wind power plant in Gujarat’s Kutchh

Feedback

Adani Group commissions 130 MW wind power plant in Gujarat’s Kutchh

The company said on Friday that the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.83/kWh.

Adani group commissions new power plant in Kutchh Adani group commissions new power plant in Kutchh

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L), that was formerly known as Adani Green Energy Five Limited and a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has commissioned a new wind power plant in Gujarat. The 130 MW wind power plant is located in Gujarat’s Kutchh.

The company said on Friday that the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.83/kWh.

With this Adani Green Energy’s operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,216 MW.

The company said that this is well in line for Adani Green Energy’s aim for its renewable portfolio to reach a capacity of 45 GW by 2030.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the group’s ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform that has aided the company in the operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio across the country.

Adani Green Energy is part of the Adani Group has has one of the largest global renewable portfolios of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction and projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Green Energy snapped their two-day losing run to trade slightly higher in early deals on Friday. The stock today was last seen up 0.12 per cent to trade at Rs 971.95 over its previous close of Rs 970.80.

Also read: Adani Green Energy shares in focus as Fitch says outlook for AGEL RG1 stable

Published on: May 26, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Green Energy Ltd
Adani Green Energy Ltd