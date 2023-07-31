Adani Group plans Rs 15,000-cr fundraise through bond market: Report

Adani Group is planning to raise Rs 15,000 crore through the country's bond market this financial year, said a report on Monday.

The notes would likely be sold in lots of listed and unlisted bonds worth Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore to meet capital expenditure requirements, reported Bloomberg.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's high debt levels were among the concerns that were flagged by US short-seller Hindenburg in a report on January 24, leading to the group's companies losing around $100 billion in market value.

The fundraise plans will likely gather steam in two months and the amount eventually raised could be double the initial size, the report added.

Earlier this month, Gautam Adani said he was confident of the group's governance and disclosure standards after a Supreme Court panel found no lapse at the conglomerate, slamming the short-seller's report a "malicious attempt" at damaging its reputation.

Adani Group is also in talks with Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc to borrow between $600 million and $750 million to refinance debt taken on to finance its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd, Bloomberg reported last week. Separately, Adani New Industries Ltd. has raised Rs 3,231 crore through a trade finance facility from Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a solar module project.

