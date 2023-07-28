Adani Enterprises shares in focus as arm secures Rs 3,231-cr financing facility from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd are in focus today after the flagship firm of Adani Group said its unit, Adani New Industries, has raised trade finance facility of $394 million (Rs 3,231 crore) from Barclays and Deutsche Bank AG. The financing facility is to secure working capital requirements for integrated solar module manufacturing plant.

In the current session, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 0.90% higher at Rs 2451 against the previous close of Rs 2429.25 on BSE. Adani Enterprises stock opened marginally higher at Rs 2440.25 on BSE. Adani Enterprises’ market cap rose to Rs 2.79 lakh crore. Total 0.16 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.87 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 54.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but lower than the 200 day moving averages.

"Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem today raised trade finance facility of $394mn (Rs 3,231 Cr) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for securing working capital requirements of its integrated solar module manufacturing facility. ANIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is building an ecosystem of one of the largest integrated green hydrogen businesses, including solar modules and wind turbine manufacturing," said Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing that it will declare its June quarter results on August 3. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises stock ended at Rs 2429.25 on Thursday, down 1.53% against the previous close of Rs 2467 on BSE. The stock has fallen 36.37 per cent this year and lost 4.19% in a year.

Also read: Marico, Bharat Forge, IGL: How should you trade these buzzing stocks

Also read: Adani Transmission shares in focus as Adani firm changes name to Adani Green Solutions