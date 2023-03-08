Adani Group repays $500-mn bridge loan due Thursday to boost investor confidence: Report

The Adani Group has repaid a $500-million bridge loan due Thursday to restore investor faith in its financial health after US short seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report against it, said a report on Wednesday.

The money was released to lenders on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg quoting sources. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has pre-paid about $2 billion of share-backed loans, made bond repayments on time and won another $1.9 billion investment from star investor Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners.

"Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year, and a portion of this was due March 9. The next tranche of the loan comes due in 2024," the Bloomberg report said.

In a $10.5-billion deal, Adani Group picked up Holcim Group’s entire stake in two Indian firms — Ambuja Cements and ACC. This is also the largest-ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space. Holcim sold its 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements and 54.53% in ACC (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements) to Adani Group.

