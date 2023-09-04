Adani Group’s Mundra port handles highest-ever monthly cargo volume in August

Adani Group’s flagship Mundra port handled the highest-ever monthly cargo volume in August. The port handled 15.32 MMT of cargo volume in August this year. It also handled 1,776 trains in the same period, which includes 1,532 container trains, according to a company filing.

“Our flagship port Mundra recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 MMT. The port also handled its highest-ever count of 1776 trains, which includes 1532 container trains,” the filing read. This is not the only milestone that Mundra Port has achieved in terms of volume handled this year so far.

In July this year, Mundra port handled over 5,300 twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs). With this, the handling at the port crossed the pre-cyclone Biparjoy levels of the around 4,900 TEUs. The cyclone had disrupted port operations and caused unavoidable operational downtime for around six days.

Despite the disruption caused by cyclone Biparjoy, Mundra port logged an on-year growth of 4.4 per cent in Q1FY24 in container handling. A new berth T3 is set to be commissioned in the Q3 of FY23. The berth will have a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs.

In May this year, Adani Group’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) handled the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in FY2022-23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT.

APSEZ operates the Mundra port. Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY23, making it an integral gateway to the north and central parts of the country.

Meanwhile, APSEZ recorded an on-year growth of 17 per cent in its cargo volumes to 34.2 MMT on the back of the growth in the volume of containers and liquids and gas cargos. The container and liquids and gas cargo volumes grew by 27.6 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

The company filing further said that APSEZ also saw significant growth in its logistics business. The logistics business saw a 24 per cent on year growth in TEUs to 2,31,689 . Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways, cargo handled grew by 42 per cent 7.37 MMT.

Adani Group is one of the participants of the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways. Under the GPWIS scheme, private companies are allowed to invest in general purpose rakes for the transportation of restricted commodities such as coal, coke, ore and minerals.

