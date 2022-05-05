Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit zooms to Rs 4,645 cr, EBIDTA rises 271%

Adani Power on Thursday reported multi-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,645 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The Adani group subsidiary had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in year-ago period.

The company's consolidated total revenue zoomed 93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,308 crore as against Rs 6,902 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, the consolidated EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 271 per cent to Rs 7,942 crore from Rs 2,143 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, APL, along with the power plants of its subsidiaries achieved an Average Plant Load Factor of 52.1 per cent, and aggregate sales volumes of 13.1 billion units, it said. In comparison, during Q4FY21, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 59.6 per cent and sales volume of 14.8 BU.

Operating performance during the quarter was affected due to high import coal prices and plant overhaul, partially offset by improved volumes due to high demand for power.

The company said electricity demand continued to grow strongly in India, driven both by economic growth and a heatwave in the north-western parts of the country. It is said that the recent geopolitical events in Europe have resulted in a sharp increase in global fuel prices, including coal, petroleum, and natural gas.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “Availability of reliable power supply to various sectors across the nation is critical to India’s economic growth. The Adani Group stands committed to fulfilling India’s energy needs in a sustainable, reliable, and affordable manner. Our diversified presence across the energy value chain helps us ensure that this vital input is always available to power the economy, even during times of global volatility, and helps advance the vision of progress and prosperity for all.”

Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Limited, said, "As the Indian economy’s need for affordable and reliable power continues to grow, Adani Power Ltd. stands uniquely positioned to fulfill this demand through its diversified, modern, and

efficient fleet of power plants, backed by our deep expertise and operational excellence in core areas of business. In the coming years, we will focus on utilizing our fleet to the highest extent while guiding our acquisitions and greenfield assets to become value accretive investments. Recent developments on the regulatory front have also dispelled much of the long-standing uncertainty, which will contribute significantly to enhancing our liquidity position.”

Shares of Adani Power on Thursday traded 5 per cent higher at Rs 279.50 apiece on BSE during late trade session.