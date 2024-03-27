Adani’s Gopalpur Ports acquisition: APSEZ to dominate India's port industry with one third of the cargo

The acquisition of a significant stake in Shapoorji Pallonji's Gopalpur Port Limited (GPL), boasting a capacity of 20 MMTPA, positions the Adani Group to claim a substantial share of the country's port volumes. The organic as well as inorganic acquisition expected to push Adani's share to one third of the country's total cargo volumes.

In 2022-23, Mundra port , part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), alone handled 150 MMT of cargo, marking a milestone for commercial ports in India.

The largest commercial ports operator APSEZ currently commands 27 percent of the country's cargo volumes. With strategically located ports and terminals on both the west and east coasts of India, including Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, Hazira, Mormugao, Dighi, Vizhinjam, Haldia, Dhamra, Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam, Kattupalli, Ennore, and Karaikal, the company plays a vital role in India's maritime trade network.

The latest acquisition is in Oddisa, the east coast of India. This week , APSEZ announced the acquisition of a 56% stake from the SP Group and 39% from Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in GPL, valued at Rs 3,080 crore.

Gopalpur port is capable of handling 20 MMTPA and was awarded a 30-year concession by the state government nearly two decades ago. According to Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, the acquisition will enable the delivery of more integrated and enhanced solutions to customers, providing unprecedented access to mining hubs in Odisha and neighboring states, expanding hinterland logistics footprint, and significantly enhancing overall cargo volume while strengthening APSEZ's integrated logistics approach.

In addition, the Adani Group's port capacity will receive a boost from Vizhinjam Port,in Kerala initially expected to handle 1 million TEUs. Located strategically on the southwestern coast, Vizhinjam Port aims to revolutionize the country's port infrastructure by accommodating ultra-large ships.

The capacity is projected to expand by an additional 6.2 million TEUs, establishing it as a significant player in the region for handling container cargo.

Vizhinjam Port marks India's entry into the transshipment club, filling a gap despite increasing trade with the world. As a crucial hub where cargo is transferred from large ships to smaller ones for unloading along the way, Vizhinjam Port joins major transshipment hubs such as Singapore, Shanghai, Busan, and Jebel Ali near Dubai.