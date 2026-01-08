Adani's Mundra Port pulled off a global first for India: Why it matters for energy security

In a historic first for India, Adani Ports’ Mundra Port has successfully berthed a fully laden Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) — Mt New Renown — marking a major leap in India’s maritime and energy infrastructure. With this, Mundra becomes the only port in the country, and among a few globally, capable of directly handling such massive crude oil carriers at berth.

Why is this significant?

VLCCs are among the largest ships in the world, requiring deep drafts and advanced port infrastructure. Until now, India relied on offshore moorings or lightering (partial unloading) to manage VLCCs. Mundra’s new dedicated VLCC jetty eliminates this need, enabling faster, safer, and more cost-efficient operations.

What makes this possible?

Mundra’s custom-built jetty features:

400 m length

25 m berth pocket depth

Capability to handle ships with 360,000 MT displacement

High-capacity crude oil loading arms (10,000-12,000 m³/hr)

Advanced mooring and fender systems

Strategic advantage: This VLCC berth links directly via a 489 km pipeline to HPCL’s Rajasthan Refinery in Barmer, boosting India’s:

Energy security

Crude import efficiency

Supply chain resilience

Economic growth across Gujarat and Rajasthan

Global recognition

Mundra now ranks among elite global ports with direct VLCC handling capability. It has also earned recognition in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index for 2024 and 2025, highlighting its global standards.

This milestone reflects India’s growing stature in global trade and energy logistics — positioning Mundra not just as a national asset, but a world-class maritime hub.