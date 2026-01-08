Business Today
Business News
latest
corporate
Adani's Mundra Port pulled off a global first for India: Why it matters for energy security

Adani's Mundra Port pulled off a global first for India: Why it matters for energy security

Until now, India relied on offshore moorings or lightering (partial unloading) to manage VLCCs. Mundra’s new dedicated VLCC jetty eliminates this need, enabling faster, safer, and more cost-efficient operations.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 8, 2026 9:49 PM IST
With this, Mundra becomes the only port in the country, and among a few globally, capable of directly handling such massive crude oil carriers at berth. 

In a historic first for India, Adani Ports’ Mundra Port has successfully berthed a fully laden Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) — Mt New Renown — marking a major leap in India’s maritime and energy infrastructure. With this, Mundra becomes the only port in the country, and among a few globally, capable of directly handling such massive crude oil carriers at berth. 

Why is this significant? 

VLCCs are among the largest ships in the world, requiring deep drafts and advanced port infrastructure. Until now, India relied on offshore moorings or lightering (partial unloading) to manage VLCCs. Mundra’s new dedicated VLCC jetty eliminates this need, enabling faster, safer, and more cost-efficient operations. 

What makes this possible? 

Mundra’s custom-built jetty features: 

  • 400 m length 
  • 25 m berth pocket depth 
  • Capability to handle ships with 360,000 MT displacement 
  • High-capacity crude oil loading arms (10,000-12,000 m³/hr) 
  • Advanced mooring and fender systems 

Strategic advantage: This VLCC berth links directly via a 489 km pipeline to HPCL’s Rajasthan Refinery in Barmer, boosting India’s: 

  • Energy security 
  • Crude import efficiency 
  • Supply chain resilience 
  • Economic growth across Gujarat and Rajasthan 

Global recognition 

Mundra now ranks among elite global ports with direct VLCC handling capability. It has also earned recognition in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index for 2024 and 2025, highlighting its global standards. 

This milestone reflects India’s growing stature in global trade and energy logistics — positioning Mundra not just as a national asset, but a world-class maritime hub.

Published on: Jan 8, 2026 9:08 PM IST
