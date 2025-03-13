Adar Poonawalla to sell Magma Insurance stake to Baba Ramdev's Ramdev Patanjali, DS Group

Adar Poonawalla has announced the sale of his stake in Magma Insurance to Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group for a total of Rs 4,500 crore. This transaction significantly alters the ownership structure of Magma Insurance, with Patanjali and DS Group set to hold a 98% stake post-sale. Poonawalla's decision to divest his holdings marks a notable shift, as he controls a 90% stake in Sanoti Properties, one of the key entities involved in this sale. The move indicates a strategic repositioning by Poonawalla in the insurance field.

This substantial acquisition by Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group is expected to reinforce their presence in the insurance sector. The Rs 4,500 crore transaction underscores the financial strength and commitment of the buyers to expand their influence in this competitive industry. With a new ownership structure, Magma Insurance is poised for potential strategic realignment and growth under the guidance of its new major stakeholders. The acquisition comes amidst a landscape where mergers and acquisitions are reshaping industry dynamics.

Magma General Insurance Limited provides a diverse range of more than 70 insurance products for both retail and commercial clients. Retail offerings include insurance for vehicles (cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, tractors), health, personal accident, and home insurance. Commercial products cover fire, engineering, liability, and marine insurance.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 3,295 crore. It is forecasted to reach a GWP of Rs 3,650-3,700 crore in the fiscal year 2025, with an anticipated Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 20-25 crore.

Founded in 2006, Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) is renowned manufacturer and distributor of herbal and natural products, which encompass medicines and various FMCG goods.

Established in 1929, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) is a well-established conglomerate with a notable presence in diverse industries such as food and beverages, confectionery, hospitality, dairy, luxury retail, and agriculture. Together, these entities aim to leverage their combined expertise to strengthen Magma Insurance’s market position, although specific strategies post-acquisition remain unspecified in the current context.

A spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved said: “The sector is undergoing exciting regulatory reforms with 100 per cent FDI opening up. Structurally general insurance In India is significantly underpenetrated vis a vis developed countries and IRDAI vision for insurance for all by 2047 could go a long way in plugging the gap. Magma General Insurance could benefit immensely from our ability to infuse growth capital, huge distribution strength including access to rural markets as Patanjali Ayurved products are available at 2,00,000 counters, national level chains including Reliance Retail, Hyper City, Star Bazaar and 250 Patanjali Mega Stores.”

Adar Poonawalla said, “We are proud that over the last few years, Magma General Insurance has built up its business carefully, both on the retail and corporate side, with over 1000 agents, more than 000 corporates, 14 OEMs including all the large OEMs, and more than 80 players in the financial services business. It has delivered a growth rate of 26 per cent over the last 5 years. We are confident that it will continue to make a strong contribution to the general insurance industry, under the new ownership of Patanjali Ayurved and the DS Group.”

The business environment in the insurance sector is characterised by intense competition and evolving consumer demands. The entry of Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group into the insurance market through this acquisition highlights a strategic intent to capture a larger market share. While specific details of how they plan to navigate this competitive landscape are not provided, the acquisition itself is indicative of their ambition to challenge existing market players and potentially introduce new dynamics into the sector.