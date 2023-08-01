After TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, Persistent Systems launches generative AI solutions in partnership with Google Cloud

Indian IT services company Persistent Systems announced that it has extended its partnership with Google Cloud by launching a suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions.

It is worth noting that several other Indian IT majors like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and others have extended their partnership with Google Cloud to ensure their clients have access to a suite of generative AI products.



The IT company said in an exchange filing, "These offerings support clients throughout their AI journeys, enabling the successful implementation of advanced technologies at scale.”

Persistent Systems further added that the partnership will equip clients with AI solutions to understand how to successfully identify and implement advanced technologies to their businesses at scale.



Rajesh Abhyankar, Senior Vice President of the Google Business Unit at the IT company, said, “Enterprises across industries are looking to capitalize on Generative AI to optimize costs and innovate business models. With Persistent’s newly launched Generative AI solutions, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, we are helping enterprises understand the tangible value Generative AI can deliver by identifying actionable use cases that enable faster time to market and improved business outcomes.”

Persistent Systems also claimed that its IP-driven application and database modernisation accelerator will streamline data modernisation, reducing time to market and costs by using Google Cloud's Generative AI solutions.



“Persistent’s Digital Engineering expertise, strong foundation in data and 1,300 Google Cloud certifications, combined with our extensive experience in Google Cloud and Vertex AI, enables us to stay on the cutting edge of AI innovations,” the SVP added.

Moreover, the IT company added that the art market website Artnet has benefited from a conversational AI-powered interface, aiding art buyers with natural language interactions and purchasing decisions based on criteria.



Commenting on the partnership extension, Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, said, “We’re pleased that Persistent has identified Google Cloud Vertex AI as the underlying technology powering its new generative AI strategy. We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on clients looking to build and deploy time-saving, innovative programs across their businesses.”