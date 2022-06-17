Agnipath scheme will have 'significant, positive impact': TVS MD

TVS Motor Company's MD Sudarshan Venu has lauded the Central Government's Agnipath scheme. Venu stated that the scheme will have a significant positive impact on society, and contribute greatly to nation-building. He added that "Agniveers" will play an important role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years

"The Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society, and contribute greatly to nation building. Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years," said Venu in a statement.

Sudarshan Venu was recently elevated to the post of the Managing Director of TVS. The two-wheeler manufacturer had explained that Venu has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and in key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

The centre on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022. This was done amid widespread protests which erupted against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three branches of the armed forces.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, have witnessed protests against the new scheme. According to Indian Railways, more than 200 trains have been affected so far due to the protests against the scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

