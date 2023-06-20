 'Generative AI not new, have been working on it for 2 years now,' says Wipro's Rishad Premji

Indian IT services company Wipro has revealed its focus on Generative AI in its recent annual report. Following the footsteps of TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech, the IT major has also informed stakeholders that the company has been working on developing language models for the health sector through its research program in collaboration with the University of South Carolina and IIT Patna for the past two years.

In a letter addressed to stakeholders, Rishad Premji, the Chairman of Wipro, acknowledged the transformative power of AI, particularly with the recent advancements in Generative AI. He highlighted the impact of OpenAI's breakthrough models, ChatGPT and Dall-E, which have brought the discussions around the application of Generative AI into the public domain.

Premji stated, "For two years now, Wipro's Generative AI Center of Excellence has conducted research in collaboration with leading academic institutions. We have built accelerators and solutions, frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), developed competency through the Wipro AI Academy, and executed key pilot programs for our clients."

Furthermore, according to the company, the Generative AI solution they have been working on aims to enhance the healthcare industry by providing patients with improved and quicker access to healthcare services. Additionally, it facilitates the creation of personalized care plans for healthcare members and expedites medical research, they highlighted.

“Our GenAI Framework provides enterprise guardrails and Responsible AI controls, to enable safe and secure GenAI applications for our customers,” the company said in its annual report released recently.

Premji, in his letter to the stakeholders, also acknowledged that FY 2022-23 has been a pivotal year for companies in tech.

The Chairman of the IT services company said, “FY23 was a pivotal year for technology, with AI taking a quantum leap. While we have been long familiar with AI-powered products (think predictive text, digital personal assistants, chat bots), OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E brought discussions about the use of generative AI emphatically into the public domain.”

