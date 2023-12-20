Air India is hiring senior security officers; check dates, eligibility

Tata-owned Air India on Wednesday invited applications to recruit senior security officers. In a tweet, the airline asked the candidates to participate in its recruitment drive on January 5 and 6 in Bangalore. The airline is looking for only women applicants for Madurai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The candidates must have at least two years of experience and should not be more than 34 years as of 1st January 2024.

They must possess valid AVSEC basic (aviation security) certification. Preference will be given to candidates with valid certified screener credentials. However, the airline said, those who failed the screening exam even in one attempt should not apply and candidature will not be considered.

The airline said time and venue details will be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates, two days before the drive.

Experience: Minimum 02 years (Should not be more than 34 years as on 1st… pic.twitter.com/IRf5y9x1hQ — Air India (@airindia) December 20, 2023

Air India, which was acquired by Tata in January 2022, has been expanding its operations on new routes with several new direct flights. Air India has also placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing to expand its operations.

Last month, Air India announced that it would connect Delhi with Phuket, Thailand's popular island destination, with a non-stop service from December 15, 2023. "The service will meet the demand for convenient air link between the two cities for tourism and trade, while further bolstering the airline's expansion plans in the Far East and South East Asia."

In October, Air India started direct flights from Kochi to Doha. It said this new flight would fulfill the need of a convenient and comfortable direct connection between the two cities.