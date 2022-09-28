Air India revises concessionary fares from tomorrow; check new discounts

Air India on Wednesday said it has decided to revise the concessionary fares for senior citizens and students from tomorrow (Thursday, September 29). Now, senior citizens and students will get 25 per cent concession of basic fares.



There is no change of concession for the other categories of passengers, like armed and paramilitary forces, war-disabled officers, and recipients of gallantry awards.

The airline offers 50 per cent for armed forces, para-military forces, war widows and widows of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and Assam Rifles and Central Police Organizations, General Reserve Engineering Force personnel, recipients of President's Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Gallantry Arjuna awardees.

For armed forces, the airline said active military personnel of the Indian armed forces and their family members travelling at their own expense are eligible for concession. The family includes spouses, dependent children, between 2 and 26 years of age, and dependent parents. Married children are not

considered as part of the family.

Air India also offers 50 per cent discount on the base fare to cancer patients. The concession is valid only for those persons who are residents of India and suffering from cancer and are travelling for the purpose of medical checkups and treatment. Travel is permitted between the place of residence and the place of treatment where the cancer hospital and cancer institute are located. Travel is permitted within India as well as in India-Nepal sectors.



The airline said concessionary fares can be issued from Air India City Ticketing Office (CTO), Airport Ticketing Office(ATO), call center and from www.airindia.in. Discount is valid on both one-way and round-trip bookings, and is subject to availability of seats.