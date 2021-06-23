Amazon bars three Chinese brands from selling on its platform

Seattle-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to ban three more Chinese brands from selling on their platform. Amazon has banned sales of RAVPower power banks, Taotronics earphones and VAVA cameras-three brands under Shenzhen-based electronics company Sunvalley as per a statement by the Guangdong SACA Precision Manufacturing.

The statement accessed by news agency ANI noted these brands were suspended after their merchants were found to be giving out gift cards to customers willing to write positive reviews. This is a common practice in Chinese e-commerce but treated as abuse of review system by Amazon.

"According to our investigation, the reason (for the ban) may be that some products offered gift cards to customers, which is allegedly in violation of the rules of the Amazon platform," SACA statement read.

The three brands in question sell consumer electronic products including baby monitoring cameras and the affected products account for around one-third of Sunvalley's total sales revenue on Amazon since 2020 began, as per the statement.

These are not the only Chinese brands to come on Amazon's radar. The US-based e-commerce behemoth had banned an online store backed by TikTok's parent company ByteDance as well as Mpow, the main Amazon store run jointly by ByteDance and Xiaomi-backed Patozon.

Amazon has a 'zero tolerance policy' towards violations like offering gift cards in return of positive reviews or asking a friend to leave a review.

Amazon's crackdown became much more notable this time because the Chinese stores they shut down were so big, as per Zack Franklin, a Shenzhen-based Amazon consultant for merchants. Franklin added the biggest Chinese sellers were banned to send a strong message.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with ANI inputs

