Amazon changes new app icon after 'Hitler' comparison

E-commerce giant Amazon has tweaked the design of its new app icon after the company received negative feedback from its customers for its previous design.

The new app icon, which was launched this year in January, featured a brown cardboard box design with a blue-coloured strip of tape on it. Some said that the blue-coloured tape, situated above the company's signature smiling "arrow" logo, had an uncanny resemblance to the infamous toothbrush moustache worn by Adolf Hitler.

The toothbrush moustache was originally popularised by comedians like Charlie Chaplin in the early 1900s before it was forever associated with Adolf Hitler.

Amazon tweaked the icon before rolling out the final design worldwide. The updated Amazon app icon looks to avoid the backlash entirely, replacing out the moustache-style adhesive for a two-toned folded piece of tape.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company is always exploring new ways to delight customers. "We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," The Verge reported.

Separately, the updated Amazon app icon is now getting compared with Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang.



is it just me or does the new amazon app logo kind of look like aang... pic.twitter.com/CRlcjbjQ3K spicystroom (@kstroom_) March 2, 2021 Does the new Amazon app logo look like Aang or am I crazy pic.twitter.com/CcCJ1Yw0KF Leebobawitz (@leebobawitz) February 26, 2021 i keep thinking the new amazon app logo is aang from avatar pic.twitter.com/YkIdcvNruh (@ixNOKES) March 2, 2021

Also read: Centre allows all private hospitals to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Also read: Legal battle in UK, recovering assets around world - how ED proceeded in Nirav Modi extradition trial