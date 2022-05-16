Amazon claims to create 1.16 mn jobs in India, crossed $5 bn exports

E-commerce giant Amazon has said that it has created a cumulative 11.6 lakh (1.16 million) direct and indirect jobs in India and has enabled nearly $5 billion exports from the platform. The e-tailer said in a statement that it has been been able to digitise 40 lakh (4 million) MSMEs in India till date.

In January 2020, at the first edition of its annual event Amazon Smbhav, the company had pledged to digitise 1 crore (10 million) MSMEs, enable $10 billion in cumulative exports and create 20 lakh (2 million) jobs in India by 2025. Amazon is well on track to fulfil these pledges, while in fact doubling its export pledge from India, to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025, according to an official handout.

Last year at Amazon Smbhav 2021, Amazon had announced the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in start-ups and entrepreneurs who are focused on technology innovations. The fund is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups that are doing innovative work in the area of SMB digitisation. As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in ‘MyGlamm’, ‘M1xchange’ and ‘Small Case’. Amazon remains committed to leveraging its people & tech resources to invest into focus areas for the fund, including multiple new and emerging areas that are seeing high degree of innovation & entrepreneurial energy, the company added.

“We have cumulatively created over 11.6 lakh jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in India. As we continue to work with MSMEs across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale. We strongly believe that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India’s economic growth, and we see Amazon playing a larger role in the country’s digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said.