Amazon employee laid off after working for 9 yrs, says being part of layoffs is not easy

One of the worst nightmares for an employee is to get laid off after spending a considerable period of their career and life in an organisation. Layoff in itself is challenging to deal with, and long-term association with the company only adds to the misery. In a similar case, one Amazon employee named Shylo Staats, who was working as a senior product manager, was laid off in a recent round of layoffs after working for nine years at the company.

Staats wrote about the experience in one of her LinkedIn posts, “After 9 years, I bid farewell to #Amazon. Being part of the layoffs isn't easy, but I’m filled with gratitude. I am grateful for my time at Amazon and appreciate all I've learned and contributed to. I began as an Executive Administrator and discovered my true passion as a Senior Product Manager. For that, I want to thank my managers and colleagues for all the support and mentorship.”

“I'm optimistic that this turn in my career will lead me to an amazing opportunity! So, I am #opentowork and asking for your help. If you know of any roles in Product Management working on solutions through technology, please connect with me. If you think of any people who could provide me with valuable advice in my next steps, please connect me as well,” she added.

Staats also shared the things she achieved while working at Amazon, “Over the last 9 years, I have: Launched a lot of cool tech to support the development and delivery of delicious food; Supported the launch of the 1st AmazonGo cashier-less store; Supported the launch and operations of a new-to-Amazon manufacturing site; Onboarded over 500+ employees to PLM tech to supply to best products to amazon customers.”

She ended her post by writing, “Thank you for taking the time to read, and if you feel so inclined, please do like, comment, or share. #opportunity #networking #productmanagement #getajob #amazonlayoffs #layoffs.”

After recent layoffs from some of the biggest tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft, stories of people facing the heat of it keep emerging on social media, giving a glimpse of their suffering post-layoff.

