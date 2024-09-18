Amazon India appoints Samir Kumar as new country manager

Amazon India has announced the appointment of Samir Kumar as the new country manager. He will lead the India business of the e-commerce giant in addition to leading consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa and Turkey. Kumar will take over the new role starting October 1.

Amazon stated that he joined the company in 1999 and was a part of the original team that planned the launch of the company in India in 2013.

As a result of the change, the rest of the Amazon.in leadership team comprising Saurabh Srivastava (Categories), Harsh Goyal (Everyday Essentials), Amit Nanda (Marketplace), and Aastha Jain (Growth Initiatives) will now report to Kumar.

Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s SVP for Emerging Markets, said, “India remains an important priority for Amazon, and I am super excited about the opportunity ahead as we continue to transform lives and livelihoods. We have a strong local leadership bench and, along with Samir’s experiences across emerging markets, I am even more optimistic about our future plans to deliver for customers and the business in India.

This comes a day after the company launched three new fullfilment centres in India as part of its ambitious goal. The new centres were launched in Delhi NCR, Guwahati, and Patna to bolster its pan-India logistics network ahead of the festive season. Amazon stated that the 1.2 million cubic feet of combined storage space, these FCs will lead to faster delivery of customer orders across the North and Eastern states, while also creating thousands of local job opportunities in the region.