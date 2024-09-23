Amazon revises standard commission income rates for influencers ahead of festive sale

Days after announcing the Great India Festival Sale, Amazon announced standard commission income rates increase for key categories within its network of over 50,000 influencers engaged with the ecommerce giant.

Amazon stated that with the revised rate influencers will get a substantial increase in commission ranging from 1.5x to 2x across a wide range of product categories, including popular choices like fashion, beauty & personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, books, and more.

Key categories that have seen the highest increase in commission income rates include apparels, accessories, beauty and personal care appliances (up to 12%), home, kitchen, lawn and garden, furniture, sports (up to 10%), and toys and books (up to 9%).

Commenting on the move, Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon said, “By significantly increasing commission rates across key categories and offering additional resources through programmes like Creator University and Creator Connect, we're providing creators with the tools and incentives they need to thrive during the festive season and beyond. We believe this enhanced support system will not only benefit creators but also translate into a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for our customers."

In addition to fee changes, as part of Amazon Live programme, hundreds of creators will run over a 1500+ live streams across categories including mobiles, home appliances, home décor, fashion and beauty among many others for the festive sale.

According to Amazon, this sale is going to be backed by the small businesses through new launches. Amazon stated that 9,500 new products getting launched by the small businesses, across various categories, including home decor, fashion apparel, groceries, and more.

To assist the customers, Amazon is building further on the Launchpad programme with key focus on building and supporting D2C brands across the marketplace with high impactful insights, recommendations and unlocking various visibility levers to scale businesses. The company stated that last year, Launchpad received 20 orders every minute during the sale and more than 700 startups and brands received orders, whereas more than 250 of these brands also saw their best-ever sales day.

Further, commenting on supporting sellers on the marketplace, Amit Nanda, Director Selling Partner Services, Amazon said, “We are looking forward to doing something big to boost sellers’ earnings, like the fee drop that we announced weeks back. We are also planning on the expansion of the seller credit programme to help them with credit for boosting business. We have also launched AI powered product listing support for the sellers to help them list the features of the products better.”

He further added that when Amazon started in India, the traction was higher in the Tier 1 cities but currently, business acumen across the smaller towns have grown giving rise to many capable small businesses.