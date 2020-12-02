India's Amul is now world's 8th largest milk processor

Amul, a brand of dairy cooperative major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), is ranked 8th in the list of top 20 global dairy processors released by the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

The home-grown dairy giant has moved up one rank since last year's ranking. In 2018, it emerged as the 9th largest milk processor by IFCN, a global dairy research network.

Amul was ranked at 18th position in 2012, however, in flat 8 years, it has moved 10 notches above to the current 8th position.

Also Read: 'No scientific proof': Amul slams companies selling almond, soya milk

Amul has replaced United States' Dean Foods in the global rankings after two years. The American dairy giant commanded a 1.1% market share in the world milk production in 2018. However, it has gone bankrupt and is out of the 2020 global ranking.

Meanwhile, other dairy biggies such as New Zealand's Fonterra, Switzerland's Nestle Dairy, Canada's Saputo, US' Dairy Farmers of America, France' Groupe Lactalis, Netherlands' FrieslandCampina, and Denmark's Arla Foods have retained their rankings in 2020.

Lauding co-operative model as an exemplar for economic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to Amul to emerge as one of the top three milk processors in the world by 2022, when both Indian and Amul will turn 75.