Anand Mahindra threatens legal action after Instagram page attributes fake quote to him

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to state that he will take legal action against an Instagram page that falsely attributed a quote to him.

The industrialist shared a screenshot of the fabricated quote, followed by two memes which the M&M Chairman said he will share every time he spots more fake information being circulated about him.

The fake quote being falsely attributed to Mahindra was: "An average Indian man spends his day following women on social media, putting his hopes into sports teams and leaving his dreams in the hand of a politician that doesn't care."

Mahindra wrote on Twitter that one of his colleagues had told him that it has become a "hunting season" on him with miscreants on the internet. "Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I'll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I'm going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!," added Mahindra. One of the memes shared by Mahindra amusingly asked, "Kon hai ye log, kahan se aate hain (Who are these people, where do they come from)".

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

This is the second piece of fake information that has been circulated about Mahindra recently. On Friday, Mahindra had rubbished a report which talked about how his new investment made him richer this year and that he's sharing his "secret" with everybody.

The report had further claimed that Anand Mahindra said during a TV show interview that a "wealth loophole" could transform anyone into a "millionaire" in 3-4 months. It also said the tycoon urged "everyone in India to jump on this amazing opportunity before the big banks shut it down for good".

Sharing a screenshot of the report, Mahindra wrote "would be highly amusing if it wasn't so unethical &, in fact, dangerous".

Mahindra said such news takes the "fake news" to a whole new level. "Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I've not invested a single rupee in cryptos," he added.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

Mahindra also clarified that he has "not invested a single rupee in crypto".

