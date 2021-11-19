'I've not invested a single rupee in cryptos': Anand Mahindra on 'wealth loophole' report

Putting some speculations to rest and calling out "fake news", Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that he has not invested a "single rupee" in cryptocurrencies.

Sharing screenshots of a news report by a less known website, which shows the news item of a prominent daily, saying "Special Report: Anand Mahindra's Latest Investment Has Experts in Awe and Big Banks Terrified", the social media savvy tycoon tweeted that it "would be highly amusing if it wasn't so unethical &, in fact, dangerous". Upon clicking on the link of the less known website, it was found to be unavailable.

The businessman said such news take the "fake news" to a whole new level. "Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I've not invested a single rupee in cryptos," he said.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

The report talks about how Anand Mahindra's new investment made him richer this year and that he's sharing his "secret" with everybody. The report went on to say that Anand Mahindra, during a TV show, said a "wealth loophole" could transform anyone into a "millionaire" in 3-4 months. It also said the tycoon urged "everyone in India to jump on this amazing opportunity before the big banks shut it down for good".

The tweet opened a can of worms in support of Mahindra. In reaction to his tweet, a user, Vijay Mishra (@VijayMishraPune) termed the news report "terrible". He hoped that the tycoon would "initiate some legal action". "I am really surprised why @RBI is not acting against so many deceptive crypto ads which r (are) misleading people," he tweeted.

Its terrible. Hope u initiate some legal action against them. I am really surprised why @RBI is not acting against so many deceptive crypto ads which r misleading people. It's a ponzi scheme...may be @RBI will be like police in movies... will reach after the crime is committed. https://t.co/GBBBRVjgw7 — Vijay Mishra (@VijayMishraPune) November 19, 2021

In a sarcastic tweet, another user, Manoj Krishnan (@krishnanmanoj) said Wipro's "Azim Premji I guess, had already vouched for cryptos (without switching off the mic in a supposedly secret conversation) long back as per reports circulating online. Thankfully, they didn't say he would pay salaries in cryptos".

@anandmahindra Mr.Azim Premji I guess, had already vouched for cryptos (without switching off the mic in a supposedly secret conversation) long back as per reports circulating online. Thankfully, they didn't say he would pay salaries in cryptos.🙄 https://t.co/MXXuTwssR6 — Manoj Krishnan (@krishnanmanoj) November 19, 2021

Another Twitter user said, "a legal action from your end should be the order of the day against such serious fabrication & fraudulent activity involving your prestigious name".

🙏 I would have thought that a legal action from your end should be the order of the day against such serious fabrication & fraudulent activity involving your prestigious name. @anandmahindra https://t.co/wG7s4okKqD — SSRJustice Fight Mission❣️from UK🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@MurderofSSR) November 19, 2021

