Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case, says report

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, said a report.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said, PTI reported quoting official soruces. Further details of the case in which Ambani was summoned were not immediately known.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Published on: Jul 03, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
