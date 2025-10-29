Anil Ambani's Reliance Group alleges malicious campaign to crash stock prices, seize key assets cheaply

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has issued a strong statement on Wednesday alleging a coordinated campaign to undermine its reputation. Ahead of an anticipated online expose by the investigation portal Cobrapost, the group said corporate rivals were resorting to “calumny, disinformation and character assassination” to damage the reputation of its listed companies Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

In its filing with stock exchanges, the group claimed that the Cobrapost-invited press conference, tagged “The Lootwallahs: How Indian Business is Robbing Indians – I. The Ledger of Lies. A Fraud Worth Around Rs 41,000 crore Exposed,” amounted to a “regurgitation of old publicly available information—misrepresented, distorted and taken entirely out of context.”

The statement stressed that the said information had long been in the public domain and already examined by statutory authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The group further alleged that the motive behind the campaign was two-fold: to crash their stock prices and engineer panic in the markets, thereby enabling rivals to acquire assets at throwaway valuations. Among the assets it cited as targets were Delhi’s power distribution firm BSES Ltd, the Mumbai Metro project, and the 1,200 MW Rosa-power project.

The group painted the expose as “a desperate attempt for extortion of concessions and other benefits,” describing the platform behind it as a “defunct and discredited online platform resurrected by vested interests with a commercial motive.”

The statement did not name specific rival corporates or individuals alleged to be behind the campaign, but made clear that detected stock trading patterns and market outcomes have prompted the group to seek regulatory scrutiny. Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have reportedly lodged complaints with SEBI demanding investigation into the recent trading activity.

For its part, Cobrapost remains scheduled to hold the press conference. The unfolding dispute raises fresh questions about media-investigation portals, corporate disclosures, and the line between public interest journalism and strategic corporate warfare.