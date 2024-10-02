Anil Ambani's Reliance unveils green playbook with largest solar plant in Bhutan. Details inside

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has announced its entry into Bhutan with plans to develop 1,270 megawatts of solar and hydroelectric power projects.



This initiative includes building Bhutan's largest solar plant, a 500 MW facility, aimed at producing clean energy and supporting the fight against climate change.

In partnership with Druk Holding and Investments Ltd (DHI), the commercial arm of the Bhutanese government, Reliance Enterprises—a newly established company under Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd—will lead the project. The company’s focus will be on renewable energy, including solar and hydroelectric ventures, while also exploring new green technologies.

The agreement outlines the construction of the 500 MW solar plant in Gelephu Mindfulness City, to be completed in two phases of 250 MW each over the next two years. Additionally, Reliance Enterprises will develop the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-1 hydroelectric project under Bhutan’s concession model for run-of-the-river plants.

"Reliance Group will collaborate with government-owned companies in Bhutan to implement infrastructure projects that support Bhutan's net-zero goals," the company stated, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable development in the region.

The agreement was signed by Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President of Corporate Development at Reliance Power Ltd, and Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO of Druk Holding and Investments, with Anil Ambani present at the signing event. Beyond energy production, Reliance Enterprises will also support Bhutan’s infrastructure by implementing smart distribution and metering systems.

“This initiative underscores Reliance Group’s long-term commitment to Bhutan and its renewable energy landscape," the statement continued, linking the project to both economic growth and Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Index.

With Bhutan's current power capacity at 2,452 MW, the Chamkharchhu-1 project represents a significant milestone in the country’s renewable energy development. It also marks the largest foreign direct investment by an Indian company in Bhutan's renewable sector.

Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO of Druk Holding and Investments, remarked, "The partnership between Reliance Enterprises and Druk Holding leverages the strengths of both organizations in the areas of green energy and development. We are pleased to partner with Reliance to deliver world-class clean energy projects benefiting both India and Bhutan."

Reliance Power, with an installed capacity of 5,340 MW, and Reliance Infrastructure, active in energy distribution and infrastructure projects, continue to expand their green energy presence. This new venture in Bhutan further strengthens Reliance Group's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.