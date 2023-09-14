Artha Group launches new syndicate fund for family offices and UHNIs, to finalise its first investment in current quarter

On Thursday, the Indian venture capital firm Artha Group unveiled its new syndicate fund, named the 'Artha Continuum Fund' (ACF), which is designed to invest in family offices and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs).

According to the company's statement, the newly established fund will focus on bridge round funding for startups that have built a consistent consumer base and possess a stable income stream. Currently, the VC firm manages assets valued at Rs 1000 crore.

The fund's objective includes making a minimum investment of Rs 10 crore in a single venture and executing eight to ten deals annually. ACF plans to announce its inaugural deal within the current quarter.

ACF will collaborate with leading venture capital funds, providing its investors with a direct entry into the growth-stage VC ecosystem. This approach also grants investors the advantage of direct involvement with emerging startups.

Anirudh A. Damani, Director of Artha India Ventures, explained, "ACF emerged from listening to our discerning investors. They sought a capable entity to oversee rigorous due diligence, sophisticated negotiations, and post-investment management while shaping their direct investment narratives."

Another significant feature of this fund is that it grants investors complete autonomy to select the ventures they wish to invest in or those they choose to pass on.

Sandesha Jaitapkar, COO of Artha Group, emphasised, "ACF is more than just a fund. It's a movement to democratize elite investments in tech startups. We bridge the gap, allowing UHNIs to be actively involved, benefiting from the collective wisdom of seasoned VCs and superangels."

The venture capital firm also disclosed that it has received preliminary commitments from several prominent Limited Partners (LPs).

Founded in 2012, Artha India Ventures (AIV) has emerged as a prominent player in the investment landscape. As the General Partner for flagship funds such as the Artha Venture Fund and Artha Select Fund, AIV exerts influence and shapes their investment strategies. Concurrently, its role as a Limited Partner in various global funds underscores its extensive investment reach.

With a diverse portfolio featuring startups like OYO, Purplle, LeverageEdu, Exotel, Karza, Tala, IconBuild, Caja Robotics, and Badili, AIV has established itself as a significant force in the investment sector.