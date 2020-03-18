Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya hired as CEO of Salesforce India

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya will head the India operations of US cloud-based service provider Salesforce.com Inc. She is likely to join the company in April and will be based in Mumbai.

Bhattacharya, 64 is currently the chairman of SWIFT India, which is part of a global payments network.

She retired from SBI in 2017 after leading the bank for four decades in several roles. Bhattacharya was the first woman to head the bank.

"She is a hugely credible name who comes with a wealth of experience and will help Salesforce expand in India," a source told the Reuters.

Salesforce provides an array of cloud storage and digital services to clients in India, which it sees as one of its fastest-growing regions. In January, Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris met India's trade minister in New Delhi and briefed him on the company's growth plans.

Salesforce will create more than 5,00,000 jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India through 2024, according to a 2019 report by International Data Corporation. The government has also partnered with the company to work towards skills development.

